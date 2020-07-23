Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,720,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 609,287 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,074,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,779,960 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on WETF shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.13. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.78 million, a P/E ratio of -371.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

