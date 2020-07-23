1,766 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

VTWO opened at $119.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

