BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth $956,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,384,000 after acquiring an additional 120,077 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LH opened at $200.07 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $200.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

