Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $190.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) received a $190.00 target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

