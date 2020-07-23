International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,150 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,810.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

MRO stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

