salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $21,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

NYSE:CRM opened at $191.31 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The firm has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $41,792.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,175.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,861 shares of company stock worth $117,569,279. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

