International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MVIS. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvision during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microvision by 22.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Microvision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $322.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.18.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

