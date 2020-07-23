Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in CarMax by 5.9% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

KMX opened at $97.85 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 12,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $1,199,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $113,184.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,590. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

