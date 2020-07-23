Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.59 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 578,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,969 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NYSE:BRO opened at $44.96 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $698.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.