Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,420 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $20,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 620 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $391.71 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $402.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.93 and a 200 day moving average of $316.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total transaction of $198,018.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,470.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,054 shares in the company, valued at $15,617,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Argus increased their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

