Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,004 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $24,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Life Storage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Life Storage from $115.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,269,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,441,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

