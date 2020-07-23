Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 1,927.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,923 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.73% of Cogent Communications worth $26,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.38.

CCOI opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,570 shares of company stock worth $818,509. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.