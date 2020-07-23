Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,792.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,263.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. China International Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

