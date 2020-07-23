McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 106,627 Shares of General Motors
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 106,627 Shares of General Motors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report