SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 106,627 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 66,245 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $26.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.35. General Motors has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nomura reduced their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

