Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after buying an additional 11,584,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 88.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

PLD opened at $98.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. Prologis Inc has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.45 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,565. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

