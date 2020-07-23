Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 288 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

SYY opened at $55.34 on Thursday. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

