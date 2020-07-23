Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in L3Harris by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in L3Harris by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage Inc
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 18 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc.
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC
Amazon.com, Inc. Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 106,627 Shares of General Motors
SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 106,627 Shares of General Motors


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report