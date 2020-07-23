Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in L3Harris during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in L3Harris by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in L3Harris by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

