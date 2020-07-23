Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 769.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $246.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.47.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

