Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 137.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Masimo by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,879 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after purchasing an additional 77,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.31. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $139.36 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total transaction of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,590.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,335 shares of company stock worth $749,625. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. ValuEngine lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.33.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

