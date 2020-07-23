Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $245.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

