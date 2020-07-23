Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $26.11 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

