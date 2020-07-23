Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after buying an additional 1,256,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 65.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $255,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

