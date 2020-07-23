Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,775 shares of company stock worth $18,181,874. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $681.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $684.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $583.85 and a 200 day moving average of $550.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $632.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

