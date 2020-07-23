Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 533 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Global Payments by 12.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in Global Payments by 15.2% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $177.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average of $174.27. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

