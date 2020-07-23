Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $499,000 Investment in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $397,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at about $32,198,000.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $3,151,810.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,226 shares of company stock worth $8,428,149. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BJ. Barclays increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.37.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

