Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $504,000 in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 101.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 267,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $136.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at $11,803,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

