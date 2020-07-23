Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 169 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura raised their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $389.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $360.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.33. The firm has a market cap of $1,681.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.