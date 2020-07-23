1,741 Shares in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 27.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,503,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $7,574,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $243,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,457 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,241 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.15.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.47.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.