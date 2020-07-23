Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $4,411,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average is $84.93. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

