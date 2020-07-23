Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,207,000 after buying an additional 132,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after acquiring an additional 195,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,751,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 56.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,719,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,052,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of FRT opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.