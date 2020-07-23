GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRB Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,582,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,390,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.37. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.45 and a 12-month high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.