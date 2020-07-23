GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 68.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.5% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 184.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 20.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clorox news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $227.55 on Thursday. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $232.10. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cfra raised their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

