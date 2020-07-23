Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $260,400.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,446 shares of company stock worth $8,907,136. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

