BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,928 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,137,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,513,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,845,000.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTIS opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.46. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

