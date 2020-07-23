Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,370,000 after purchasing an additional 143,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,389,000 after acquiring an additional 134,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,896,000 after acquiring an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total transaction of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $735.52 on Thursday. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $737.77. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $701.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.50.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $745.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.74.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

