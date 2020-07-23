Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stericycle by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stericycle stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. Stericycle’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

