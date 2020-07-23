ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after buying an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 61.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $759,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,715 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $534,605,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $441.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $454.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $859,777.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total value of $5,809,372.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.67.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.