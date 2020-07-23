BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

SPGI opened at $356.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $359.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

