Gateway Advisory LLC Buys 138 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

