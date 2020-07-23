Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.2% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.