American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Purchases 125 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $14,286,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

