Robert Frati Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,481.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 6th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $153,250.00.
- On Friday, June 19th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $163,950.00.
- On Monday, June 8th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00.
- On Friday, May 1st, Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39.
WORK stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after buying an additional 1,859,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,993,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,734,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after buying an additional 272,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.
Slack Company Profile
Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.
