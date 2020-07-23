Robert Frati Sells 5,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,593,481.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Frati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $153,250.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $163,950.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39.

WORK stock opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,083,000 after buying an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,789,000 after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,479,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,599,000 after buying an additional 1,859,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,993,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Slack by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,734,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,564,000 after buying an additional 272,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Slack from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.