International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 26,001 Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $857,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 128.6% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $90.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

