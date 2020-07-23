Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.69 Million Stock Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 546.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,042 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dell were worth $19,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Dell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,177,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,476,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,234,000 after buying an additional 2,388,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,698,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 1,662.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,331,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,165,000 after buying an additional 1,256,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,275,000 after buying an additional 1,169,371 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

DELL stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $3,887,288.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,017.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,354.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,625 shares of company stock worth $37,010,037 in the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Dell from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.