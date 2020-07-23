International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $98,000 in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Nexus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. Research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

