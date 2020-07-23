International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,433,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $795,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $122.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

