Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.28 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 40,089 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $136.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.79.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

