International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 23.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after buying an additional 241,807 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 816,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 140,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the first quarter valued at about $1,415,000.

NYSE ETW opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

