Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170,482 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $57.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

